Local hair salon adjusts to reopening

It's been a day since salons and barber shops were able to reopen their doors in Indiana, and one local salon is adjusting to this new normal.

Nicholas J. Salon & Spa, located on Eddy Street in South Bend, reopened with a host of new guidelines in order to keep staff and clients safe.

Clients must check in on an app outside the salon, and then get screened with a series of questions before entering.

Stylists and clients need to wear masks inside, and surfaces are disinfected frequently.

Clients are also required to sanitize hands when they enter the salon.

"It is literally like reopening your business times ten," said owner Sonia Stancombe. "Because there's so many different expectations and you already have clients."

For the time being, Nicholas J. Salon & Spa will not offer extra services like waxing, manicures, pedicures and facials.

This is all in an effort to minimize the amount of people inside the salon at one time.

