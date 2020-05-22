Local gyms prepare to reopen as the state moves into stage 3 of "Back On Track Indiana"

Gyms and fitness centers can reopen their doors in Indiana on Friday as part of Governor Holcomb's stage 3 of "Back On Track Indiana" plan.

But some are choosing to reopen during the weekend or even Tuesday, after the Memorial Day holiday.

All gyms in the state will need to limit capacity, class sizes, and staff will be required to wear face masks.

The Kroc Center's fitness area and pool will reopen on Tuesday.

They will allow a maximum of 50 people inside, and members will have to agree to a code of conduct before entering.

Members are encouraged to wear masks inside but can take them off when exercising.

Every other exercise machine will be covered in plastic wrap to ensure physical distancing.

Members will be required to wipe down equipment both before and after use. And staff will frequently clean as well.

"The pool is going to be open, so we're excited about that," said Major Monty Wandling. "We won't have our zero entry, and for all the people like me who do love the water slide, our water slide won't be open. So that comes a little later in the phase, kind of we put that under the water park category."

Water fountains and showers will be turned off, so members will need to plan accordingly.

Anytime Fitness of Mishawaka is also preparing to open on Tuesday with restrictions in place.

Members will be verbally screened at the door with a series of questions and will have to sign a waiver in adherence to the safety precautions being enforced at the gym.

Staff will wear masks, and guests will be required to wipe down equipment after each use.

"As long as everyone is doing their part to stay physically distanced, I think it's going to go really well," said Christina Monroe, the facility manager.

The massage and tanning rooms will remain closed at Anytime Fitness for the time being.

