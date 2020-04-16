Local bus driver and grandson save family from gas leak

A bus driver with the Knox Community School Corporation and his grandson are being called heroes.

On Monday, Gerald Shadrix and Landon Savant offered to help the corporation deliver meals to students in need during the pandemic.

At one of their stops they noticed a gas leak.

"My grandson smelled natural gas, and we had masks on so it was a little hard to smell anyways…And so we turn around to leave and my grandson mentioned again how strong it smelled, and I said let's go back. Let's just double check,” Shadrix said.

They then asked homeowner Jade Draper if she had a leak of some sort.

“She said no. She didn't know what was going on, and so then she went over to the oven and one of the nobs was turned up all the way,” Savant said.

The burner had been left on for over 12 hours.

Draper said she remembered feeling tired that morning, and her kids, who normally play and are energetic, were not themselves.

"That's how whole families get wiped out, something as simple and as silly as that,” Draper said.

She said the bus driver and his grandson saved her family’s life.

"The next day I'm like so we all almost died. Someone came and saved our life,” Draper said.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb gave the two men a shout-out during a press conference Tuesday.

“Someone was there that could intervene and help evacuate the family right there on the spot. This is neighbors looking after neighbors, and it's how we are getting through this,” Holcomb said.

"It just choked me up so bad to think we were there, and could have easily just left that food on the doorstep, but God had other plans. He had us go back and things worked out great,” Shadrix said.

"Thankful that we asked them…I don't know how to describe it, but it's a really nice feeling,” Savant said.

