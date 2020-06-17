Local governments will be hurt by pandemic revenue loss, study says

A new report released from Ball State's Center for Business and Economic Research shows that Indiana's local governments will be facing major revenue losses as a result of the pandemic.

This is, in part, due to many of the main economic staples being shut down such as casinos, restaurants and tourist attractions.

The study looks at five different economic scenarios ranging in tax losses from 3.8% to nearly 11%.

That could be as much as $700 million dollars in lost revenue.

While that does sound scary, the study's director says rainy day funds could help.

"This is going to put enormous strain on the capacity of both state and local government to respond," Director Dr. Michael Hicks said. "Indiana has a large rainy day fund. Most county and municipal governments should have about 5% reserve which will maybe get them through half of the losses over the next couple of years. There are about a dozen or so counties that are in deep fiscal stress that don't have a strong rainy day fund. Fortunately the federal government has given the state about 2.4 billion dollars to help with that. That's not likely to cover the full range of costs all the way down to local governments and office buildings throughout the state."

Dr. Hicks says it could be another 18 months until the state full recovers and even that is being optimistic.

