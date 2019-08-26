Local golf course vandalized

A golf course near North Liberty was vandalized by someone on a dirt bike, and the owner of the property is asking for help finding the person responsible.

It happened Friday night or Saturday morning at Whispering Pines Golf Course.

The owner of the course, John Niespodziany, says he's noticed motorcycle tracks in sand traps over the last few weeks, but this is the first significant damage.

Crews have already begun repairing this weekend's damage, and the course remains open for play.

If you have any information about what happened, contact police or reach out to the owner of the golf course at (574) 656-3295.

