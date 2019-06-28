Local girl speaks out about 4-H project entry issues

Eighteen-year-old Madison Moyer said about two weeks ago, she and other kids were told they could not show or sell their animals.

“I love working with a creature that's wild and just wants to break free, and it will charge at you and hurt you and kick you, and by the end of the year, it's your best friend,” Moyer said.

Moyer said she has been showing animals at the fair since she was 8. It is a family tradition started by her great grandfather.

“Disappointed and very upset that I couldn't keep everything on for my grandpa,” Moyer said.

This year, Moyer said she was told by Purdue Extension, who helps run 4-H programs, that she missed the registration deadline, but Moyer claimed she met the deadline.

“People did not just forget when the deadline was, that never happens,” Moyer said.

Purdue Extension said Moyer submitted an enrollment verification form to participate in 4-H this year, not the animal registration and ID.

In a statement, Purdue Extension said, "This summer 28 St. Joseph County 4-H members submitted formal requests to exhibit their animals at the St. Joseph County Fair after failing to meet the required animal identification deadline. ... Each of those families filed a grievance requesting permission to exhibit animals that were not registered and identified by the required deadline… In 27 of those 28 cases, the young people received permission to exhibit the animals."

Purdue Extension claimed Moyer not only missed the deadline for animal enrollment but also said she did not meet the deadline to file a grievance. They also said the system time and date stamps, so they know who entered.

“If you ask the beef leaders, and any leaders, they can all testify that there's so many families that were removed,” said Madison.

This is the last year Madison qualified for the program and said she will now miss out on scholarship money, but she said it goes beyond that.

“Showing them and getting that placement, even if it's last place, is still a reward for us,” she said.

