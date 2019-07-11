Local girl killed in cruise ship fall to get police escort home

An attorney for the family of an 18-month-old Michiana girl who fell to her death from a cruise ship in Puerto Rico says a hearse and police escort will meet them at a Chicago airport and take them home.

Attorney Michael Winkleman says Chloe Wiegand's family flew Thursday morning from the U.S. island territory to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and boarded a flight to Chicago with the toddler's body. He didn't say which relatives are flying back.

Winkleman has challenged a Puerto Rico police report that Chloe slipped from her grandfather's hands Sunday as he held her out of an 11th-story window on the Freedom of the Seas. Winkleman says she plunged from an open window in a children's play area on the ship.

Chloe's father is Officer Alan Wiegand of the South Bend Police Department.

The family lives in Granger.

The South Bend Fraternal Order of Police has launched a fundraiser for the Wiegand family.

