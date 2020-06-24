Local firework ordinances for upcoming firework season

Setting off fireworks is a classic way of celebrating the Fourth of July, but South Bend Police says they have already started receiving complaints about people setting off fireworks.

"In fact, I believe one night when I was going home I heard them as I was driving home. So people are already lighting off fireworks basically about a week before they should be," South Bend Police Officer Keenan Lane said.

If you are caught setting off fireworks when you aren't supposed to, you could face a couple hundred dollars in fines.

"For how much you would spend on fines, you could buy a lot more fireworks and have fun. So just do it within the dates and times we ask you to," Lane said.

Phantom Fireworks in St. Joseph County says this is the busiest time of year for them, and they want their customers to use fireworks responsibly.

"At Phantom Fireworks, our first priority is safety, and we wish that everyone would just follow the law as far as fireworks go. That's the best guidance to make sure you're using them safely and properly," store manager Mason French said.

When you get ready to set off your own fireworks, just make sure you are doing it when you're allowed to.

"We just ask that people be respectful of their neighbors and others and just follow the rules of when they should do that so we can make everyone get along better," Lane said.

The Elkhart County Sheriff's office tells 16 News Now that the number of firework complaints they have received in the past week is on par with what they normally experience, and they are expecting that number to grow as the Fourth gets closer.

Local Firework Ordinances:

St. Joseph County Ordinance

June 29 to July 9 from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

July 4 from 10 a.m. to midnight

Mishawaka City Fireworks Ordinance

July 1 to July 9 from 5 p.m. to two hours after sunset

July 4 from 10 a.m. to midnight

South Bend Fireworks Ordinance

June 29 to July 9 from 5 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

July 4 from 10 a.m. to midnight

Elkhart County Fireworks Ordinance

June 29 to July 9 from 5 p.m. to two hours after sunset

July 4 from 10 a.m. to midnight