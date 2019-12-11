Local fire department takes on another mission: Filling up carts for Toys for Tots

This holiday season, people of Michiana have been teaming up to support the Marine Corps Reserve's Toys for Tots program.

Wednesday night, the New Buffalo Township Fire Department stepped in to help, filling up carts with all kinds of cool toys at the Walmart in Niles.

It was the department’s first time doing something like this.

“I was approached by Toys for Tots to see if we could assist with spending some money they were given,” firefighter John Conlin said.

“We were looking to do a bit more community outreach,” said Steven Witcher with Toys for Tots.

“And it's good to have an experience with the community doing this. …Most of the time when they see us, it's a bad situation,” Conlin said.

This was all made possible through a Pokagon fund grant and other donations.

“It’s probably one of the best times of the year. I think every child should be able to wake up on Christmas morning and have toys underneath the Christmas tree and enjoy the holidays with family,” Fire Chief James Flick said.

“It’s a way for parents to still give their kids that Christmas, that peace of mind, that pure acceptance without missing an electric bill," Witcher said.

They had about $3,500 budgeted but went over, spending around $8,500.

All toys will be donated locally.

