Local fire department holds parade for healthcare workers

Thursday, The Lincoln Charter Township Fire Department organized a drive-by appreciation parade for healthcare workers at Lakeland Medical Center.

At least 19 departments around central Berrien County participated.

First responders said healthcare workers are sacrificing a lot during the pandemic; that is why they wanted to do something nice to help brighten their day.

"They call us the front line workers, but they are actually dealing with it everyday, and they are truly the front line workers and the heroes with everything going on right now," said Lincoln Charter Township Fire Department Chief Brandon Chiarello.

Thank you to all those on the front lines.

