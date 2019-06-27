Local, family-owned dairy farms on the decline in United States

The number of local, family-owned dairy farms in the United States is steadily decreasing.

In Berrien County alone, there are now five dairy farms remaining, compared to more than 35 years ago when there were 35 dairy farms.

Shuler Dairy Farms in Baroda is a fifth-generation family-owned dairy farm, and to them, their cows are family.

“The better you take care of your cows, the better they’re going to take care of you,” Bill Shuler said.

The dairy farm has been around since 1882, and now, Shuler is happy to see the family legacy continue on with the help from his two sons.

“In high school, I studied a trade for a year. But I decided it wasn’t really for me,” Billy Shuler said. “It was fine, but I really enjoy being outside every day, being my own boss and getting to work with animals.”

But like many dairy farms in the United States, the Shulers have their set of struggles.

“As the farms keep getting bigger and bigger, it just keeps eliminating a lot of the smaller dairy farms, and that’s just heart-breaking for me to see,” Bill Shuler said.

According to Farm Aid, the number of dairy farms in the United States has dropped by more than 93% since 1970.

“It’s very sad,” Shuler said. “We’re trying to do everything we can to hang in there.”

They are hanging in there with crucial technology like robotic milking systems, which is a safe way to milk a cow in about five to seven minutes.

And the unique layout of their dairy barn ensures the cows are always happy and healthy.

The Shuler family will continue to do what they love every day in order to make a better tomorrow.

“I just have a love for doing what we do every day, working with the cows, working with the land and trying to keep the farm going for the next generation,” Billy Shuler said.

Tours are also offered at Shuler Dairy Farms Tuesday through Sunday, noon-7 p.m.

For more information, click here .

