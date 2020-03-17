Local faith leaders urging public to cling to hope and prayer amid pandemic

Local faith leaders are coming together amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, pastors gathered inside the WUBS-FM radio station, located near downtown South Bend, for prayer and worship music.

Rev. Sylvester Williams, Jr., of Interfaith Christian Union, said the clergy have a responsibility to demonstrate to their congregations - and the public - that people are not alone spiritually during the pandemic.

"That's why I'm here today, so we can pull down this virus, this sickness - that people would not be affected, and those who have been affected we can pray that God will come and heal them," offered Pastor Mark Boyd, of Miracle Temple Deliverance in South Bend.

Another minister acknowledged that their prayerful presence could be a beacon of hope.

"[God] called us to pray - pray for people in this world, amen - to be a light to the world, amen. And we're here to be a light to this community because we want to praise God, amen, because when we praise God, He lifts everything out that shouldn't be here," stated Pastor Fred Preston, of South Bend.

Rev. Williams assured the faithful at the service – who maintained social distance from each other – that the carpet and every seat were cleaned prior to their arrival.