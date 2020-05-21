Local expert weighs in on catastrophic flooding in Michigan

An expert in Berrien County weighs in on the catastrophic flooding in Midland, Michigan.

Emergency Management Coordinator Captain Rockey Adams said Michigan is often disaster-resilient.

He said many of the disasters in the state have to do with flooding.

Adams said he has never seen flooding to this extreme.

"Our prayers are really with the community. We know from having some experience with flooding here locally that that's very challenging," Adams said.

Despite this disaster, Adams said he is confident Midland is in good hands: he personally knows those working on the front lines.

"Their priorities right now are going to make sure people are safe, not in danger of getting hurt significantly or dying unfortunately," Adams said.

Adams said his Berrien County crew will help if needed, but right now Midland is using resources closer by.

"So we do have agreements statewide where we can deploy any type of emergency," Adams said.

The severe flooding in central Michigan raises the question: Are any dams locally in the same danger?

Adams weighs in on dams in Berrien County.

"Our dams are in really good shape. They are inspected very frequently...The ones of that type, the particular type that breached in Midland...in our area we don't have any people living near them," Adams said.

If you live near a dam, and something were to happen, Adams said you want to ask yourself the following questions:

Am I prepared for it?

Do I have flood insurance?

Do I know how I would be warned?

Is there someone I can contact?

Berrien County has a call-in service and will let you know if there is a problem.