Local equestrian team to ride in Tournament of Roses Parade

A local rodeo drill team will take part in one of the biggest parades of the year.

The Mid America Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team, which is based out of Three Oaks, Michigan, will take part in the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California, on Wednesday.

Thirty-five equestrian units applied for the 2020 Rose Parade, and only 17 units were accepted.

It's very rare for the Rose Parade to have equestrian units from the Midwest.

In addition to riding in the Tournament of Roses Parade, the team performed in Equestfest at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center over the weekend.