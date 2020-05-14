Local doctor warns parents about a COVID-related illness affecting children

Local doctors want to warn parents about a COVID-related illness affecting children in our country.

Pediatric Inflammatory Multisystem Syndrome (PIMS) is a rare, inflammatory illness.

Daniel Kinney, a pediatrician at Beacon Health System, said a child with this illness may have a red rash, red cracked lips, a red tongue, or red eyes without significant yellow or green drainage.

Some symptoms include a persistent fever for five or more days, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue and trouble breathing.

"This is an illness we are seeing from ages five to nine and is something we are trying to learn more about at this point," Kinney said.

The doctor confirmed while it is not widespread yet, there are a growing number of reports of children being diagnosed with this syndrome in states across the country.

At last check, there are no confirmed cases in Indiana, but multiple reports said there are more than 100 possible cases of PIMS in New York.