Local couple turns their passion for shoes into a way to give back

William Suggs and his wife, Juralene Edison, launched Stash Houz Kickz to provide affordable shoes to families in Michiana.

"I've been selling shoes for 10 years," Suggs said. "Me and my wife have a real passionate thing about seeing somebody that don't have much as the next person."

They take discounted or donated tennis shoes and restore them for families to buy at a price they can actually afford.

The husband-and-wife duo opened up Stash Houz Kickz in October.

"It started one day I told my kids I'd be selling shoes and they have a lot of shoes," Suggs said. "They ran around the house and started hiding all their shoes, I came up with the title and it came from me stashing their shoes for me not to sell them."

The renovated trailer, which sits in their front yard, is full of donations from community members supporting their mission.

"Whatever makes people happy," Edison said. "I love to help people, and I get it, I have six kids. It's all about helping the community and give back, stretch the dollar."

Suggs and Edison are both born and raised in Benton Harbor and say it's been rewarding to see their business make an impact in a place they've always called home.

To shop, check out their Instagram page or stop by. They're located at 1501 Colfax Ave., Benton Harbor, MI 49022.

