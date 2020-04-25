Local coronavirus survivor shares his experience

A Mishawaka man who tested positive for COVID-19 is asking people to follow the stay-at-home orders.

Jay Harwood said he was the first to test positive for the virus in St. Joseph County; and the third confirmed case in Indiana.

Harwood, who is the President of Rose Brick in South Bend, attended a trade show with one of his colleagues in Jacksonville, Florida at the end of February.

When they came home, they both felt sick.

"We both came back Wednesday, the 26th, and felt great, and the 29th came down with flu symptoms. I had a high fever and [was] achy," Harwood said.

At that time, both were diagnosed with the flu, but days later their symptoms worsened.

They went back to the doctor again, and that is when they both tested positive for COVID-19.

"Headaches and nauseous. I was dizzy for most of those three weeks, but once I was told I had it I was on the down end, getting better...I told my wife that morning, if I'm negative then I wonder what's wrong with me," Harwood said.

While recovering, Harwood learned some family members and employees at his company caught it too.

"Ultimately I passed this on to seven different people: nephews, nieces, people that work with me, and also my 5-year-old granddaughter...My granddaughter...I had one interaction with her very quickly, and gave it to her so it's very, very contagious...We had a person on my team who was on a respirator. We had a person on my team who didn't even know he had it," Harwood said.

While everyone is doing better now, his business did take a hit for nine days as people recovered.

If you are experiencing symptoms, remember to call the local hotlines before going to the emergency room.