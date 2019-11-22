Local church to hand out 300 turkeys to families in need Friday morning

A local church is making sure families have food on their tables this Thanksgiving.

Connexions Church, located at 1600 W. Beardsley Avenue in Elkhart, will pass out 300 turkeys Friday morning, along with Thanksgiving trimmings like mashed potatoes, stuffing and gravy.

This will be the third year the church has handed out turkeys, and Senior Pastor Clay Powell says they just want to help out the community in any way they can.

"That's really the whole focus behind our church, even more so than being a church,” Powell said. “Just being out on the streets helping others. So I think that's the biggest way to be an example to others is to just be there for them in a time of need.”

The turkey giveaway will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, first come first serve.