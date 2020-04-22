Local church delivers food for staff at Memorial Hospital

Epic Church in Mishawaka delivered food for healthcare workers at Memorial Hospital Tuesday.

The church wanted to show its appreciation for those on the front lines of the pandemic.

Church members picked up over 20 catered meals from Diner on 12th Street.

"We just want to be able to bless those in our community, serving on the front lines. I know it's kind of stressful so anything that can help them we just want to be a part of," said Ann LeVan with Epic Church.

This was part of the hospital's meal train program, where community organizations donate meals for staff members.

The hospital spokesperson said they are grateful for all those who donate.