Local charity launched for hospitality workers

A local charity has been launched for hospitality workers who have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

'South Bend Elkhart Hospitality United' is a way to support hospitality workers fight through COVID-19.

100 percent of the net proceeds go directly to financial relief for employees affected by this unfortunate circumstance.

Travis Parisi helped launched the site and said it's been overwhelming to see how the community has come together to support those in need.

"The responses were immediate," Parisi said. "The outpouring of support was immediate and we're going to get through this together."

