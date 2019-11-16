Local chapter of fraternity hopes to raise at least $5K for homeless

A South Bend fraternity is stuffing a bus to help the homeless this weekend.

The South Bend chapter of Phi Beta Sigma is two days into its three-day Sleep Out Homelessness Drive, which is meant to raise money and supplies for people who are homeless in the city.

It's also part of a nationwide initiative in which chapters of Phi Beta Sigma raise awareness about homelessness by sleeping outside.

"Homelessness is just not a South Bend issue, but it's around the world," fraternity member Calvin Johnson said. "Our job as a fraternity is to make sure we look after the less fortunate and to make sure that their needs are provided for."

Members of the fraternity are stationed at 812 E. Jefferson Boulevard and will remain there until 3 p.m. Sunday.

The local fraternity's goal is to raise a combined total of $5,000 in cash and clothing donations.

