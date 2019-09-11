UPDATE: Pizzeria raises nearly $1,300 for family after Riley HS student shot and killed

Nearly one week after a Riley High School student was shot and killed, a local business stepped in to help the family.

Photo provided by family

Chivo's Pizza is giving $1 of every slice of pizza sold from its warmers to the family of Curtis Frazier Jr.

The 16-year-old student-athlete was gunned down last Friday night.

South Bend Community School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings told 16 News Now that Frazier was walking home from a school football game when he was shot.

The shooting also injured an 18-year-old man.

Tony Pedraza is the owner of Chivo's, and he also graduated from Riley in 2007. He said gun violence is a South Bend problem, and a national problem, that needs to stop.

As a local business owner, he said he just wants to do his part in helping the young victim's family.

"I felt like this one was a little closer just because he was a Riley grad," Pedraza said. "He was a student-athlete, so it seemed like he was doing all the right things to better himself, to better his family, and for it to end so tragically, so abruptly, is just terrible, you know?"

At the close of the fundraiser Wednesday, Chivo's said in a Facebook post it raised $1,289 and plans to round up to a $1,500 donation to the family.

Pedraza also employs several Riley graduates. He said he believes more local businesses should get involved when tragedy happens.

"It's not necessarily the government, it's not up to the policing. Obviously, they play a role, but ultimately it's how we interact with each other and how we give and take from different qualities of life as well as classes and demographics."

There is also a separate GoFundMe account for the family.

At this point, South Bend police say no one is in custody.

