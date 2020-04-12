Coronavirus impacts local businesses this Easter

While many of your Easter plans may have taken a hit this year, so has the brunch business for local business owners that's usually booming on the sacred holiday.

Like most people, South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jeff Rea is spending his Easter Sunday at home.

"I cleaned gutters already this morning and it's a beautiful day so just being out with the family; getting ready to head out for a run," Rea told 16 News Now Sunday.

While Easter is usually filled with visits from the Easter bunny, egg scavenger hunts, and family gatherings, it also brings a lot of dine-in business around brunch time.

"It's traditionally one of the holidays that people eat out," Rea explained. "They gather, they go to church, they eat out. It's a big Easter brunch kind of thing,"

But not this year. Rather, most restaurants will be taking a huge economical hit as they are forced to close to dine-in customers and offer carryout, curbside, or delivery instead.

"Restaurants have been impacted more than anybody else," Rea said. "So if your place is like Cafe Navarre, Tippecanoe Place, some of those folks that really have built a reputation on that great Easter brunch, it's a tough day today. Obviously, people are trying to carryout but it just lacks the same pizazz though sometimes."

And what's also lacking is the business Easter brings to retailers.

"I think retailers circle certain holidays on their calendar and they plan up to that each year," Rea said. "I'm sure that, among all of them, there's some disappointment that they weren't able to see the sales like normally would."

However, what isn't lacking, according to Rea, is the support from the community.

"What's been really neat about this is the community has really responded in helping these retailer," Rea said. "These are the shops on the corner, the restaurants down the street, and we're really trying to help make that by carrying out or doing other things to help them get through and hopefully, if we are all working together, we'll get through this and we'll get back to life a little bit more normal."

Rea adds ordering takeout, shopping online, and buying gift cards are the three best ways people can continue to support their local businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.