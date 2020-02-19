Local boy in need of new kidney receiving many offers

16 News Now has an encouraging update on a local boy with Stage 5 chronic kidney disease.

We introduced viewers to 11-year-old Alex Deranek Monday.

The Schmucker Middle School student has been undergoing dialysis treatment every day for six months. Eventually, he will need two new kidneys.

Since his introduction to the rest of Michiana, Alex's mother, Amber, tells us he's received at least 60 offers from viewers wanting to donate their kidneys to Alex.

Anyone who is interested in donating their kidney to Alex will have to go through a testing process to see if they are a perfect match.

If you're interested, you're encouraged to reach out to Amber by calling 502-741-6221 or by emailing amberderanek@gmail.com.

