Local boutique plans to host community prom after pandemic

Prom season is underway, but it won't be the same for many students this year because of the pandemic.

That's why one local boutique is planning something special for those missing out on prom.

Stephenson's of Elkhart is located on Main Street and has been around for nearly 90 years.

Owner Danny Reynolds had to temporarily close his doors when the pandemic started, but still serves his customers virtually during this time.

Reynolds said he felt bad for all the seniors missing out on prom this year, so he came up with an idea to host a community prom.

After reaching out to community partners and posting a promposal on Facebook, Reynolds was overwhelmed with the response from customers.

Now, the plan is to host one or more proms for Elkhart and St. Joseph County schools, along with anyone else who would like to attend.

"We know there are bigger problems in the world than proms being canceled, but we also know that this is an important time and it's an important rite of passage for young people," Reynolds said.

Reynolds hopes to host the prom in July or August, depending on when it's safe to gather in groups again.

He also wants to keep the price low at $20 per ticket. But admission will be free for those who purchase a prom dress at Stephenson's.

