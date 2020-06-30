Local attorney mistaken for man who pointed gun at protestors

A local lawyer is experiencing massive backlash all because he shares the same last name as another attorney in St. Louis s who is making nationwide headlines for pointing a gun at protesters.

Martin McCloskey's Law Office in Elkhart has been receiving threatening phone calls due to the actions of Mark McCloskey and his wife, which were caught on camera Sunday night.

Meanwhile, people from all over the country are leaving bad reviews on Google and Yelp.

In a release sent to our newsroom, the law office says Martin has no affiliation with the couple in St. Louis and would like to bring awareness to as many people as possible so that the harassment stops.

