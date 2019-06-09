Local artists showcase talent at 'Arts on the Race' event

It's the final day of the Best Week Ever and what better way to spend it than at the fourth annual Arts on the Race event at Seitz Park.

Terry Flemming, owner of Custom T Shoes, displays unique artwork through custom shoe designing along East Race.

Several art connoisseurs took the pleasure of checking out the work of local artists, riding down the East Race, and taking how some new treasures.

Art on the race is a continuation of art beat as local artists have the opportunity to display and sell their artwork.

One artist says he hopes he can inspire others to love art the same way his grandmother inspired him.

"She passed away like 4 or 5 years ago. Kind motivated me to do this and convince people you know…I'm out here; I'm doing my thing and doing it for South Bend. Anybody can do this. I thought I wasn't going to do this and I'm out here doing it now,” owner of Custom T Shoes Travis Flemming said.

Arts on the Race will be back along the East Race on Saturday, July 13th and on Saturday, August 10th.