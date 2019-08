Three Michiana animal shelters are partnering for a "Name Your Price" adoption event on Saturday, August 17.

The Humane Society of Elkhart County, Humane Society of St. Joseph County and South Bend Animal Resource Center are taking part in the "Clear the Shelter" event.

The Humane Society of Elkhart County actually started their "Name Your Price" adoption special on Thursday after taking in 20 cats and 14 dogs.

Saturday's event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

