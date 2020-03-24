Local animal shelters still needing donations, pet adoptions during pandemic

Animal shelters across the country also being hit hard by the pandemic.

The Humane Society of Saint Joseph County has temporarily locked its doors to the public, but they still need your help.

They’re looking for loving families to adopt cats and dogs during the pandemic.

You can adopt by going on their website and searching through all of the pet profiles posted. You can view the dogs and cats that are up for adoption, along with pictures and information on each pet.

“They can go on our website, fill out the application, whether they want to adopt or just do a temporary foster,” said executive director Genny Carlson. “And then our staff will process that and make an appointment via the telephone and make an appointment for them to actually come in and meet our adoption animals.”

The humane society is still in need of donations. Donation bins are located outside of the main entrance, allowing you to drop off your items without even entering the building.

And if you’re struggling to feed your pet, you can take advantage of the Food Bank Program.

“We understand that a lot of people are probably not working as much as they normally do and may need some help with pet food,” Carlson said. “And we can help in that case if they’re from St. Joseph County, Indiana.”

For more information, call (574) 255-4726 or visit humanesocietystjc.org.

