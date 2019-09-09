Local animal shelter in desperate need of adoptive, foster families for cats

A local animal shelter is in desperate need of adoptive and foster families for cats. Right now, the St. Joseph County Humane Society is at capacity with more than 480 felines.

"We don't want to euthanize for space, but we're getting to that close limit where we're going to have to start making some really tough decisions," said Genny Carlson, the shelter's executive director.

Carlson said people are bringing in more stray cats due to concerns over their welfare, with the cooler months approaching. She adds they are taking in an influx of kittens.

"It's like the mama cats have been having more litters than normal, it seems like," she remarked.

To ease the overpopulation crisis at the St. Joseph County Humane Society, there are several ways to help:

-Adopt a cat.

-Visit the shelter's website to apply to become a foster family. The humane society will provide all of the cat's needs until it is adopted.

-Check out and share the shelter's Facebook page

-Spay/neuter pets to prevent cats from breeding

From Sept. 9 through Sept. 14, adoption fees are significantly reduced. Normally $75, kittens cost $37.50. Adult cats older than 1 are $5. Cats 8 and older are always free.

The St. Joseph County Humane Society adoption center is open Monday through Saturday from noon-5:30 p.m.

