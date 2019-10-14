Local activists stand in solidarity with Syria

Dozens of people from multiple activist groups responded to the Turkish attacks by gathering in downtown South Bend Sunday.

At the fountain outside the Morris Performing Arts Center, attended stood with those going through the attacks in the Syrian Kurdish region of Rojava

Since the attack on Rojava, many other towns in northern Syria have come under attack from Turkish gunfire.

These demonstrators say the attacks put the region at great risk for genocide at the hands of Turkish and Syrian forces.

"Idlib and Rojava in northern Syria really need global humanitarian and political assistance right now, and instead they are being abandoned, they are being starved, they are being shelled and bombed, and we're here to say we're offering our support," demonstrator Daniel Fischer said.

One of the groups at the rally, Food Not Bombs, offered a free meal to those in need during the demonstration.

