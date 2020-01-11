Local Three Kings Day celebration had a big turnout

Three Kings Day, or Dia de los Reyes, is celebrated on Jan. 6, but because kids were on Christmas break, the community celebrated Friday night at Harrison Primary Center.

It is a celebration of the Three Kings who visited baby Jesus after he was born, bringing gifts.

“It has now grown into a traditional Latino celebration that is celebrated across Latin America in many different ways,” said Humberto Delgado with La Casa de Amistad.

“This event is very important because it brings families together. That's the whole meaning of the Three Kings,” said Amada Reyes, who attended the event.

Kids played games, received presents and ate delicious treats.

“Rosca, which is the cake, the Three Kings cake … and you had three different baby Jesuses inside. If you cut the cake and get one of the babies, then you are receiving Jesus into your heart,” Delgado said.

The South Bend Police Department also gave away brand-new bikes. This event was an opportunity for officers to engage with youths in the community.

They said they are focused on building positive relationships.

“Officers on this side of town are here tonight to bridge the relationship between the community and the police department. It’s important for us to reach out to the community and let them know we are here for them, and anything they need from us; such as this event or out patrolling the streets, our job is to be here for them,” South Bend police officer Maranda Baker said.

“It’s nice that the police officers can come, because with everything that's going on in our community, it's nice to see that. They're good guys,” Reyes said.

Behind this event was the South Bend Police Athletic League, La Casa de Amistad, the Latin American chamber of commerce and the South Bend Community School Corporation.

