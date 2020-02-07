Local Oscar nominee is inspiring the next generation

Sunday marks one of the biggest nights in Hollywood: the 92nd Academy Awards.

Up for one of the biggest awards of the night is hometown kid Adam Driver.

16 News Now's Lindsay Stone spent time at his alma mater, Mishawaka High School, hearing how his success is inspiring the next generation of performers.

"It feels weird but exciting to know that someone like him from Mishawaka can become this big star," senior Adam Zolman said.

"It's overwhelming," fine arts coordinator Matt Brown said. "What a year he's had between 'Star Wars' and 'Marriage Story.' He's had a real fruitful season of his career."

Driver is nominated for best actor at Sunday's Oscars for his role in "Marriage Story." The 36-year-old's performance and work ethic are inspiring theater students on the very stage where he used to perform.

"Knowing someone in our program here and was able to do such great things and is still doing great things is really exciting and really hopeful for me," senior Kariana Radabaugh said.

"The thing I hope it does for my students is inspires them," drama director Jimmy Gardner said. "I want them to realize the chances they have and where they're at."

Today's theater students are now busy making their own memories, preparing for their spring musical, "Shrek," on the very stage an Oscar nominee's career began.

"Our students are starstuck and super inspired," Brown said. "They think if a guy like that can come through these doors, then what can I do as a student? It's great to see if they have high expectations for their dreams."

The 92nd Academy Awards are this Sunday, Feb. 9, at 8 p.m.

