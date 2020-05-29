Local law enforcement leaders speak out on George Floyd death

It is uncommon for law enforcement agencies to talk about issues that are outside of their jurisdiction. In the officer involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, things are a bit different.

Here are statements given out by local law enforcement leaders on Friday.

Chief Chris Snyder of the Elkhart Police Department:

“The Elkhart Police Department feels and understands the frustration and hurt being felt throughout our community. We are thankful for the support we receive from our community and their willingness to work together to make the police department, our officers and the community stronger and more unified

The Elkhart Police Department respects the right to gather for a display of support, to mourn and to celebrate and only ask that gatherings are conducted peacefully and professionally.”

Sheriff Bill Redman of the St. Joseph County Police Department:

"The past several days have caused me to suffer from a whirlwind of emotions including sadness, disgust and anger. Many of my colleagues and fellow officers share these same feelings over the death of George Floyd.

Like most of you that have watched this horrible and beyond reprehensible video, what occurred is a serious lack of humanity.

Regardless of the reported crime and the resisting arrest claim, the knee to the neck (for nine minutes) was totally unnecessary and an abuse of authority.

Additionally, to the officer just standing there, your lack of compassion and unwillingness to stop what was occurring is sickening.

Please know that the women & men of the St. Joseph County Police Department are here to serve and protect you, no matter your race or ethnicity.

Our officers are trained to only use force when necessary and to use the minimal amount of force necessary to protect lives and property.

As your sheriff, I felt it was necessary to address this incident with the community I serve. Just know that I will continue to build the trust and support of our entire community.

The bottom line is, this is about serving citizens and all humanity compassionately and equally each and every day. My sincere condolences to George Floyd and to his family."

Michigan City Chief of Police Dion T. Campbell:

"The Michigan City Police Department strongly denounces the actions that resulted in the death of Mr. George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Words can’t fully express the emotions of grief and anger we all are feeling over this senseless tragedy. There is no excuse for what took place. Our hearts go out to the family of Mr. Floyd."