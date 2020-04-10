Local DJ raises money for families by throwing online 'Pandemic Party'

16 News Now's Joshua Short spoke with local radio personality DJ Macmane about his efforts to bring families a smile through music during this time of uncertainty.

If his name sounds familiar, you may have heard him on 99.1-WSMK, playing the tunes for Michiana. Although you don't hear him as much on the airwaves now, many are starting to see him a lot on Facebook Live.

DJ Macmane said during the pandemic, his scheduled events -- like weddings and parties -- got cancelled.

"I did a live mix and I call it the Pandemic Party, and a lot of people tapped in beyond Michiana."

This virtual get-together is on Facebook Live twice a week. He receives donations from viewers and 50% of the proceeds go towards families individuals and organizations. These donations are sometimes usually matched from donors away from Michiana.

"I think one thing Michiana notices is that music is the one thing that we still have," DJ Macmane said. "It's like really the the way we're engaging."