Local Boy Scouts financially secure amid national bankruptcy filing

In the wake of the recent bankruptcy filing by the National Boy Scouts of America, the LaSalle Council in South Bend says it is financially secure.

The LaSalle Council is an independent organization, and its assets are not combined with the National Boy Scouts. All fundraising activity conducted by the LaSalle Council is used for regional programs and activities.

The only local dollars that go to the National Boy Scouts come from initial member registration fees.

The National Boy Scouts' bankruptcy filing was made, in part, to settle legal claims, and none of those claims pertained to the LaSalle Council.

