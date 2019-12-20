Local Boy Scouts celebrate Peace Light

The Boy Scouts of America LaSalle Council is celebrating the holiday season with a special flame known as the Peace Light.

The light comes from a grotto in Bethlehem, where Jesus was born, and has been burning for more than 700 years.

Every year, a child will retrieve the light, and it is then distributed all over the world, including here in Michiana. The Scouts held a special service this week at the Charles Black Community Center in South Bned to celebrate the joyous occasion.

"Boy Scouts is all about duty to God, duty to country and duty community, without expecting anything in return," said Renee Kurtzweil, district executive.

There are many scholarships available for children of all ages to participate in the Scouts.

To learn more about the program or how to register, click here.

