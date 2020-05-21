Local American Red Cross volunteers helping with flooding relief

The American Red Cross is always ready to spring into action when disaster strikes and even during a pandemic they are still answering the call.

About a dozen volunteers from Southwest Michigan's American Red Cross chapter are on the ground in Midland helping out.

Right now, they are helping set up shelters and will eventually be helping with case work for additional help.

The volunteers are helping with extra safety measures put in place.

The executive director says it's incredible what the volunteers are doing to help.

"Our volunteers are amazing, giving people," executive director Breeze Ettl said. "They are there when the need is called and that's why they are volunteers. They're there to help their community and the people in their community. I can't say enough about American Red Cross volunteers and the job that they do."

The volunteers usually make a commitment to be there for two weeks, but Ettl says the effects of this disaster are just beginning.

She says if you would like to help, you can donate to the American Red Cross online.