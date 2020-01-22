Small business owner: Local 7-year-old creates business

The kitchen table in the Evins' residence doubles as a workshop. It's where 7-year-old Morgan Evins creates her own line of chapsticks, lip glosses and T-shirts.

"This is a really working process and I really like it," Morgan said.

She started her company, And Me!, about a year ago so she could be just like her mom, Lanore.

Lanore has her own candle company called Blue Ivy. The two started selling their products at craft shows, and it was a hit. Morgan hopes to one day open her own store with all of her products.

