Livestreaming with Rolling Stones, Sarah Brightman, Motörhead

(CNN) – This weekend's streaming entertainment includes everything from the Rolling Stones to Sarah Brightman.

The Rolling Stones and Sarah Brightman stream from the vault, Taylor Momsen rocks for charity and a Motörhead holiday highlight this weekend in music. (Source: Eagle Rock Entertainment)

The English rockers have launched a six-week streaming series, as part of YouTube’s #StayHome campaign.

This week's "Extra Licks" performance is "Havana Moon," recorded in Cuba in 2016. The Stones roll Sunday at 3 p.m. EDT.

Sarah Brightman streams her classic performance "In Concert at the Royal Albert Hall" this weekend.

Catch the concert by the superstar soprano on her YouTube channel, Saturday at 3 p.m. EDT.

Taylor Momsen’s band The Pretty Reckless will take part in the Fearless at Home Festival, along with other Fearless Records artists, playing to raise funds for the Crew Nation Global Fund for live music crews.

The virtual festival kicks off Saturday at 3 p.m. EDT.

Move over Star Wars Day: May the 4th Be With You, there’s a new rocking holiday to celebrate this week.

Friday marks the first annual Motörhead Day on May 8, or, in this case, the eighth of May to make the play on words work. The celebration marks the 40th anniversary of the band’s classic “Ace of Spades” album.

It will include social media events and the debut of a new music video for the album's title track.

Viewers can help support musicians undergoing financial hardship by giving to the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund or MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund.

