Liverpool F.C. lands at SBN, becomes first international commercial flight

An international club soccer team from England is in Michiana preparing for their match on Friday at Notre Dame Stadium.

The Liverpool Football Club landed at the South Bend International Airport on Tuesday morning, and it was a historic moment for the team and for the airport.

“It is an honor and a privilege, first to be the first international flight to get into South Bend Airport and, of course, to play at this iconic stadium,” Liverpool F.C. CEO Peter Moore said.

The landing of their plane made history in South Bend, flying in members of the Liverpool Football Club. It was also the inaugural commercial plane to fly into the South Bend Airport directly from another country.

That's because the airport now has a Federal Inspection Service facility, where Customs and Border Protection agents can clear international passengers.

“The Liverpool soccer team will fly in and be part of the big game this weekend,” said Jeff Rea, the president and CEO of the South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce. “That couldn't happen if the Customs and Border Protection wasn't there.”

No other international flights to or from South Bend International have been scheduled yet, but the opportunities now are endless.

“The fact that it's a soccer team -- and Liverpool, which is a world-renowned soccer team -- I think that's a great thing, and it's something we'll always remember,” said Jay Asdell, the president of the Airport Authority Board.

This week is also iconic for the world-famous soccer club.

“This is my first time ever coming to South Bend,” Moore said. “I've watched the Fighting Irish for decades, way back to the Lou Holtz era.

“I worked for Reebok, and we were very proud to be the sponsors of Notre Dame during the mid-'90s, and I was responsible for that. So, to come here, to finally be able to see the stadium and have my team play at the stadium, it's a huge honor for us.

“We have the pick of the litter, if you will, of places to go; but the opportunity to come to South Bend and be the first ever major soccer team to play here and against our old adversary, Dortmund, it's all come together really well, and we're very happy to be here."

The game is this Friday at 8 p.m., and gates open at 6 p.m.

For ticket information, you can head to gameday.nd.edu/special-events/liverpool-soccer/.

