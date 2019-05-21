Little Caesars to test 'Impossible' pizza

Little Caesars is the latest restaurant chain to try its hands at plant-based proteins, with the "Impossible Supreme" pizza.

It's topped with a meatless sausage made by Impossible Foods.

Little Caesars says it's testing the pizza at stores in Florida, New Mexico and Washington for about four weeks.

The company will then decide whether to roll out the pizza to more markets.

Impossible Foods also provides a meatless, plant-based burger patty to Burger King, which plans to roll out an "Impossible Whopper" sandwich nationwide this year.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.