Little Caesars Love Kitchen truck makes a pit stop in South Bend

A food truck that helps millions of people across the country is in Michiana.

The Little Caesars Love Kitchen truck stopped by the Hope Rescue Mission in South Bend Thursday, cooking some fresh, hot pizzas for everyone.

Local employees delivered them inside, where guests were treated to pepperoni or cheese pizza.

The Love Kitchen has fed more than 3 million people in all 50 states and beyond.

It has also been part of responses to disasters like tornadoes and hurricanes, as well as the site of the World Trade Center attacks on Sept. 11.

"As a franchisee, I donate all the products, and we knock out about 70 pizzas for the Hope Ministries today," Scott Fraser said. "And we are going to be doing some more tomorrow. It's a great thing for me and for my employees to come here and give back to the community."

The Love Kitchen will stay in the South Bend area for one more day, stopping by the soup kitchen at First United Methodist Church Friday.

