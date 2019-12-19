Federal health officials are investigating a listeria outbreak linked to hard-boiled eggs.

According to the CDC, seven people in five states have become ill, including a newborn who was infected while the mother was pregnant.

Four people have been hospitalized, and one person in Texas has died.

Health experts believe the source of the outbreak is bulk, fresh hard-boiled eggs produced by Almark Foods, which have been sold under various brand names nationwide.

The CDC is advising that people at high risk for infection throw away any store-bought hard-boiled eggs or products containing them.

Click here for more information from the CDC.

