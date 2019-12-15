Light snow moving in tonight

We’re still on track for light snow tonight. It will start moving in to southern areas this evening, moving northward towards the state line. Amounts will be light but roads could be slick if you’ll be out especially late this evening, and into tomorrow morning. The bulk of it falls late this evening into the overnight hours, but we’re only looking at a couple inches as the higher amounts for southern areas, likely less than an inch in northern areas. Lows will be in the low to mid 20s.

Snow ends in most areas by daybreak, but there could be some lingering flakes tomorrow morning. Overall we’re looking at around 1-2 inches south of US 30, and a coating to an inch north of US 30. Watch for slick roads, as even just a coating of snow can cause slippery conditions. Then most of Monday will just bring mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 30s. Mostly dry the rest of the week with a glancing blow of arctic air bringing lows down into the teens Tuesday and Wednesday nights with wind chills possibly down into the single digits. Warming back up to finish off the week.

