Light snow and freezing drizzle possible tonight

Spotty snow showers possible tonight. Some drizzle and freezing drizzle possible as well, especially overnight. Watch for slick areas as temperatures will be a little cooler. We’ll be in the low 30s this evening, with lows in the upper 20s overnight.

The chance for a wintry mix will continue into tomorrow, especially in the early half of the day. Like the past several days, highs will be in the mid 30s. Scattered light snow showers possible tomorrow night into early Tuesday. Then it’s looking drier, but still mostly cloudy Wednesday and Thursday. We’re still watching the potential for another storm system to bring rain and snow next weekend, though models are still in disagreement so stay tuned. We will see more diversity in temperatures towards the end of the 10 day period.

