Light snow and drizzle today

Slick spots possible this morning with wet roads and temperatures hovering around freezing. We are also seeing some drizzle, freezing drizzle, and even a few flakes in spots. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Kosciusko county and areas south and east of there due to icy conditions. Most of the activity dwindles later this morning, but some drizzle and light snow still possible this afternoon, especially in northern areas. Temperatures will get into the mid 30s again today.

Clouds linger tonight with just a slight chance for snow. Lows a bit cooler in the upper 20s. More of the same tomorrow with plenty of clouds and a slight chance for snow and highs in the mid 30s. Precipitation chances are very small through the work week with temps in the mid to upper 30s. Looks like a little better chance for rain and snow returns just in time for the weekend.