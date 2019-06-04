Light rain Tuesday morning; Afternoon sunshine

TODAY:

Light & scattered sprinkles on the radar early. We’re mainly dry throughout the day with just a few pop-up rain chances. Winds pick up from the south, ranging between 10-20mph this afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Very mild with overnight storms on the radar between 2-5am. A few showers likely as you begin the Wednesday morning commute. Overnight lows in the middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Quite warm & humid! Feeling downright uncomfortable as highs top out in the upper 70s. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms on the radar for most of the day.