Today:

Partly to mostly cloudy. A few light, scattered showers on the radar through the late morning, finishing by early afternoon. Sunshine returns late in the day. Highs in the mid 70s with a bit of a breeze. Winds gusting up to 30mph.

Tonight:

Mainly clear skies overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Nearly calm. Windows open!

Tomorrow:

Mostly sunny. A cool breeze. Highs in the low 70s.