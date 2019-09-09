Light drizzle Monday with rising temperatures

TODAY:

Get ready for more summer-like weather!

A touch of fog this morning, but delays are unlikely. We’ll warm into the upper 70s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.

TONIGHT:

Quite mild overnight with lows in the mid 60s. Once an approaching warm-front lifts over Michiana, we’ll become hot and humid for the remainder of the week.

TOMORROW:

MUCH warmer into the second day of the workweek. Highs in the upper 80s! Hopefully the local pool hasn’t been closed, yet. We’re more humid, as well, so be sure to dress in light-colored, thin layers of clothing. A few isolated tshowers possible.